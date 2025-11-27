Efforts underway to resolve circular debt issue: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Energy Minister Awais Leghari on Thursday said that efforts being made to resolve the issue of circular debt.

Addressing in an event of the Pakistan Business Council in Islamabad today, power minister said that the government has introduced number of reforms to improve the efficiency of power sector.

The Minister said those much-needed reforms include introduction of competitive energy market, de-politicization of power sector, and effective circular debt management.

The Minister highlighted that the alternate energy sources are increasing and the government is actively working on clean and renewable energy projects that includes hydel and solar energy sources.

He said 19,000-megawatt solar energy is being generated in country.

He said the government had also taken difficult decisions. “Past contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) were lacking transparency and required re-negotiations on terms and conditions.

He said, now the government would not directly purchase electricity. He mentioned that the reforms process ongoing and outcome of these reforms would have positive impact.