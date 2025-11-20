Real or Plastic Eggs: How to know the difference?

Growing rumors about plastic eggs circulating in Pakistani markets have caused widespread concern. There is a large segment of the public that claims plastic eggs are available in the market, citing slightly different yolk and white colors and textures.

In this regard, the representative of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Mohsin Bhatti, addressed the delusion during the ARY Digital morning show, “Good Morning Pakistan”.

He noted that many people believe the eggs bounce like rubber balls when boiled and then dropped, leading them to assume the products are fake.

Mohsin Bhatti explained that the changes people notice in color and texture are not due to plastic, but to prolonged cold storage.

“During the summer, the demand for eggs declines, but poultry farms continue to produce them year-round,” he said. “To manage this surplus, producers store it in cold facilities for several months.”

He stated that this extended storage alters the consistency of the egg white and yolk, giving them a more elastic texture, which makes people think they are eating plastic eggs.

The PFA representative also pointed out that plastic cannot be boiled, fried, or used to make an omelette.

Mohsin Bhatti compared the phenomenon to fresh and stale fruit or vegetables, noting that natural produce also changes in taste and texture over time. He emphasized that there are no plastic eggs in the market.

The Punjab Food Authority urged the public not to fall prey to misinformation and reassured consumers that eggs available in markets are safe and genuine.