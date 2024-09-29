Egypt assures full support for Lebanon amid escalating conflict

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi assured Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Egypt’s unwavering support for Lebanon, directing the immediate dispatch of aid to the country, during a phone call on Saturday.

The conversation, as per a statement from the Egyptian presidency, emphasized Egypt’s commitment to Lebanon’s stability and security.

Al-Sisi expressed solidarity with Lebanon, instructing the immediate dispatch of medical and relief aid. He also stressed the urgency of a “comprehensive and permanent ceasefire” in both Lebanon and Gaza.

The Egyptian president warned that continued aggressive actions against Palestine and Lebanon could destabilize the region and impact global peace.

Prime Minister Mikati expressed gratitude for Egypt’s support, recognizing Cairo’s key role in regional stability.

The call comes amid increasing cross-border strikes between Hezbollah and Israel, raising concerns about the conflict expanding beyond Gaza, a conflict that has claimed nearly 41,600 lives, mostly women and children, following a Hamas cross-border attack on Israel last October 7, 2023.

The international community has raised concerns that these strikes could expand the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.