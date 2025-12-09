Egypt denies increasing entry visa fee

CAIRO: The Egyptian government has denied reports claiming that the country has increased its entry visa fee, Ahram Online reported.

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities dismissed the claims suggesting the entry visa fee had been raised from $25 to $45, calling the reports “completely unfounded.”

In a statement, the ministry clarified that no decision has been made to increase visa fees. It explained that recent amendments to Law No. 175 of 2025 only set the maximum possible visa fee at $45 and do not alter the current $25 charge.

The ministry said that any future changes to visa fees or entry procedures would be formally announced through official government channels. It also urged media outlets and social media users to verify information through credible sources and rely on official statements for updates on visa policy.

Earlier, Pakistan and Egypt reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty paid an official visit to GHQ, where he met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on bilateral relations. Pakistan and Egypt agreed to further strengthen defence and security cooperation. Emphasis was placed on enhancing military-to-military engagement, training collaboration, and strategic partnership.

Both sides also agreed to intensify joint efforts for regional peace and stability.

The Egyptian foreign minister conveyed warm wishes from the Egyptian leadership for Field Marshal Asim Munir and expressed Egypt’s keen interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan across all sectors.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining high-level engagements. The meeting also included an exchange of views on the evolving regional security environment and reiterated the resolve to give a new dimension to Pakistan–Egypt defence relations, ISPR added.