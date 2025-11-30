Egypt FM arrives on two-day official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials received Egyptian foreign minister who is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the visit, the Egyptian Foreign Minister will hold formal talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

“Dr Badr Abdelatty will hold talks with Pakistani officials over bilateral political, economic and defence cooperation,” during his stay in Pakistan.

The visit underscores the historic ties between Pakistan and Egypt and will further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Dr Badr Abdelatty and DPM Ishaq Dar will also address a joint news conference today.