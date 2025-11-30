Egypt hopes Pakistan will contribute 'expertise, resources' to rebuild Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty on Sunday expressed hope that Pakistan would contribute its expertise and resources to support the reconstruction of Gaza.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Egyptian foreign minister said Cairo looks forward to Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming international conference on Gaza’s early recovery and reconstruction.

Ishaq Dar said that both countries viewed and assessed the regional developments as of now with particular focus on the grave situation in Gaza.

Pakistan, Egypt to hold first bilateral political consultation after 16 years

He said that since 2010, neither the Joint Ministerial Commission meeting nor bilateral political consultations between the two countries had taken place. Both sides have now decided to hold the next round of political consultations in the first quarter of 2026.

Pakistan–Egypt Business Forum

Dar added that a Pakistan–Egypt Business Forum, co-chaired by the two foreign ministers, would also be established. Its first meeting is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026 in Cairo to strengthen trade, investment, and economic collaboration.

500 Business Houses Representation and Visa Facilitation

Dar said Pakistan would prepare a list of 250 business houses representing key economic sectors, selected transparently through the FPCCI and relevant chambers.

These firms would be facilitated for enhanced commercial engagement with Egypt. A second list of 250 companies will be prepared six months later, taking the total to 500.

Egypt has agreed to prepare a similar list of its own businesses. Both sides also agreed to improve visa facilitation for businesspeople.

Al-Azhar University scholarships with main focus on how to eliminate terrorism

Dar welcomed Egypt’s decision to double the number of scholarships for Pakistani students to study at Al-Azhar University, with a focus on religious education aimed at countering extremism and terrorism.

“These scholars and religious leaders will be trained in accordance with the Quran and Sunnah to help root out terrorism in Pakistan,” Dar said.

Foreign Minister of Egypt Abdelatty, in his remarks, conveyed sincere condolences and sympathies from his government and the people over tragic loss of lives in recent terrorists’ attacks and reaffirmed complete solidarity with Pakistan in its efforts to eliminate terrorism.

Egypt to Share Counter-Terrorism Experience With Pakistan

He said Egypt was ready to share its “holistic approach” to combating terrorism—combining security, socioeconomic measures, and countering extremist ideologies through institutions such as Al-Azhar University and Dar Al-Ifta.

Regional Dialogue and Gaza Reconstruction

Abdelatty said the two countries had thoroughly discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in Gaza.

“We are working very hard with Pakistan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”, he stated.

He reiterated Egypt’s commitment to a two-state solution based on the “June 4, 1967 borders”, with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

He appreciated Pakistan’s “steadfast support” for Egypt’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause.

Inviting Pakistan to the upcoming Gaza reconstruction conference, the Egyptian minister said: “We look forward to Pakistan contributing its expertise and resources to this crucial international effort to rebuild the lives and infrastructure of the Palestinian people.”

He added that both sides had agreed to take “concrete and solid steps” to promote trade, investment, and business cooperation, and encouraged Pakistani companies to explore opportunities in Egypt. He also emphasised the need to enhance connectivity initiatives between the two countries.