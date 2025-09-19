Ishaq Dar, Egyptian FM discuss Pakistan Saudi Arabia defense agreement

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar received a phone call from Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty, who warmly congratulated Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the signing of their Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement.

During the telephonic conversation held on Thursday evening, the Egyptian foreign minister said the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement was an important milestone in strengthening partnership, trust, and cooperation.

During the exchange, the two foreign ministers also discussed regional and international developments, emphasizing the shared importance of promoting peace, stability, and economic progress.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation and expressed anticipation for substantive engagements during the upcoming 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly next week.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, on Thursday reaffirmed the strong alliance between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, declaring the two nations as one united front against any aggressor.

On social media platform X, Prince Khalid bin Salman stated: “KSA and Pakistan. One front against any aggressor. Always and forever.”

The announcement follows the signing of a “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” between Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Wednesday. The agreement explicitly states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”