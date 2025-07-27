web analytics
Egypt state-linked media says aid trucks entering Gaza

By AFP
TOP NEWS

Agence France-Presse

CAIRO: Egyptian state-linked media on Sunday reported that aid trucks had begun entering the Gaza Strip as Israel announced a “tactical pause” in parts of the devastated territory to allow deliveries.

“Egyptian aid trucks begin to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing,” Al-Qahera News posted on X, alongside footage of aid convoys moving in the border area.

The Israeli military said Sunday the daily pause in the enclave, running from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, would apply only to specific areas, including Al-Mawasi, Deir el-Balah, and parts of Gaza City, where Israeli troops are not currently operating.

It added secure routes had been opened across the enclave to facilitate UN and aid agency convoys.

The move comes amid mounting international pressure over Gaza’s worsening hunger crisis. Israel began air-dropping food into the territory, following similar announcements from the UAE and UK.

However, humanitarian officials remain skeptical. UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned air drops were “expensive, inefficient and can even kill starving civilians”.

Israel insists it is not restricting aid and claims some UN agencies are failing to distribute supplies already inside Gaza.

But relief organisations accuse the military of limiting access and creating dangerous conditions near distribution centres.

On Saturday, over 50 Palestinians were reportedly killed in Israeli strikes and shootings, including some waiting for aid.

