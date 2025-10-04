Egypt to host Palestinian conference on Gaza future: Hamas

A senior Hamas official said Saturday that Egypt would organise a conference for Palestinian factions to decide on the post-war future of the Gaza Strip, after the group accepted to release hostages under a US ceasefire plan.

Egypt will host an “intra-Palestinian dialogue on Palestinian unity and the future of Gaza, including the administration of the Gaza Strip”, the official told AFP.

Hamas on Friday said it would release hostages held in Gaza under US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan, but did not address the issue of its disarmament and its exile from the Palestinian territory after the war’s end.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Saturday that Israel carried out dozens of attacks on Gaza City despite US President Donald Trump’s appeal to end bombardments after Hamas accepted a ceasefire deal.

“It was a very violent night, during which the (Israeli army) carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City and other areas in the Strip, despite President Trump’s call to halt the bombing,” civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Bassal, whose agency is a rescue force which operates under Hamas authority, added that 20 homes were destroyed in the overnight bombardments.

“The situation is very serious in Gaza City,” Bassal said, adding that his teams were not able to reach all the casualties due to the “presence of tanks and the ongoing bombardment”.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was “checking” reports of overnight bombardments on Gaza City.

Gaza City’s Baptist Hospital said in a statement that it received casualties from a strike on a home in Tuffah neighbourhood, including four dead and “several wounded”.

Nasser Hospital in south Gaza’s Khan Yunis said two children were killed and eight people wounded in a drone strike on a tent in camp for displaced Gazans.