Egypt voices concern over escalating tensions between India, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Arab Republic of Egypt on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the recent escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, following reports of cross-border shelling that resulted in several casualties and injuries.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo underscored the importance of pursuing all possible efforts to de-escalate the situation and avert further deterioration that could destabilize the South Asian region.

“Egypt is following with great concern the recent developments between India and Pakistan, which witnessed an exchange of fire resulting in a number of victims and injuries,” the statement said. “It is vital that both sides commit to de-escalation and avoid any steps that may aggravate the crisis.”

Egypt called on both New Delhi and Islamabad to exercise maximum restraint and prioritize diplomatic dialogue as the primary means of resolving tensions. The statement emphasized the need for peaceful solutions that reflect the aspirations of the peoples of both nations for peace, security, and stability.

As a longstanding advocate for peace and conflict resolution, Egypt reiterated its commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at maintaining regional and international stability.

It is worth mentioning here that India attacked Pakistan at several location in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Click here for latest developments on Pakistan-India escalation

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

In a swift and decisive response to India’s “cowardly” missile attack, Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian aircraft and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarter.

Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to India’s misadventure.

As per the latest development, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of twenty six Pakistanis and injuries to 46 others in Indian strikes.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that eight Pakistani civilians were martyred and 35 others injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.