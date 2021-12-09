Egyptian businessman desires to boost investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Leading Egyptian businessman Naguib Onsi Sawiris called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday in Islamabad.

Appreciating the government’s business-friendly policies, Naguib Onsi Sawiris termed Pakistan the most suitable country for investment and expressed a desire for heavy investment in the country.

The meeting was also attended by senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Zulfi Bukhari.

Both the leaders also discussed ways to promote the tourism sector in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Sawiris termed the meeting with PM Imran Khan excellent and also thanked Zulfi Bukhari.

Excellent meeting with His Excellency Imran Khan on our investments in Pakistan .. thank you Zulfi Bukhari for arranging it. #Eighteen #Eighteenpk pic.twitter.com/ln2279595h — Naguib Sawiris (@NaguibSawiris) December 6, 2021

Earlier, Egypt had green-lighted the import of meat from Pakistan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Investment and Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood in his tweet had said Egypt’s Veterinary Quarantine Department okayed ten Pakistani slaughterhouses for meat export.

“This has been done as a result of audit conducted by the Egyptian Veterinary authorities,” the adviser said.

