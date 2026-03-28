Egyptian FM arrives in Islamabad on official visit

ISLAMABAD: Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty arrived in Islamabad tonight on an official visit to Pakistan.

He is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the visit, the Egyptian Foreign Minister will hold consultations on regional developments and also call on the Prime Minister.

The visit reflects the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt and their continued coordination on regional and international issues.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister is set to participate in a quadrilateral meeting focused on the regional situation, which will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on telephone today.

The two leaders discussed prevailing regional and international developments and emphasized the importance of urgent de-escalation.

The Qatari side appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

Both leaders reaffirmed the deep-rooted Pakistan-Qatar brotherly ties and agreed to remain in close contact on evolving developments.

Besides that, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Sugiono, today.

Both leaders discussed regional and international developments, as well as bilateral matters of mutual interest reaffirming strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and Indonesia.

They also agreed to remain in close contact.