Momina Iqbal dazzles netizens with latest post

The latest pictures of actress and model Momina Iqbal, who is winning hearts with her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh‘ are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Momina Iqbal posted the viral pictures on Instagram. The celebrity defined elegance in stylish Eastern wear. She said she felt blessed.

More than 12,000 Instagrammers liked her pictures. They complimented her looks and images with their heartwarming comments.

A user wrote that she looked beautiful, whereas another mentioned that clicks were a killer.

It is pertinent to mention that Momina Iqbal is quite a social media darling with a massive fanbase across the platforms.

She regularly treats her followers with sneak peeks of her ongoing projects and also posts entertaining re-enactment videos on the feed.

As for ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’, the tale of jealousy and envy between friends, stars Iqbal as Falak, alongside Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed. The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali.

Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.