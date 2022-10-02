Sunday, October 2, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Program: Here’s how to get food items on subsidised rates

test

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday launched ‘Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Program’ aimed at providing edible items at concessional rates to eight million families across the province.

Addressing the ceremony, the Punjab chief minister said that low-income people could easily get edible items from the local grocery shops in a respectful manner.

  1. Citizens can register themselves by sending their computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers on 8123. Families who want to benefit from this program can also register by scanning below given QR code.

According to official sources, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had approved a hefty amount of Rs 100 billion for the program.

Also ReadImran Khan directs Punjab govt to restore Ehsaas programs

Muhammad Basharat Raja said that the Punjab government would also get a bill approved for ‘Kafaalat’ of those living below the poverty line.

On July 27, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to restore Ehsaas programs in the province.

The former premier had directed Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi-led provincial government to restore Ehsaas programs, including health cards and Panahgahs (shelter homes).

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.