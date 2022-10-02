Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Program: Here’s how to get food items on subsidised rates

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday launched ‘Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Program’ aimed at providing edible items at concessional rates to eight million families across the province.

Addressing the ceremony, the Punjab chief minister said that low-income people could easily get edible items from the local grocery shops in a respectful manner.

Citizens can register themselves by sending their computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers on 8123. Families who want to benefit from this program can also register by scanning below given QR code.

پنجاب میں جو گھرانےاحساس راشن رعایت سے مستفید ہونا چاہتےہیں وہ کیو آر کوڈ کےعلاوہ 8123پر گھر کے کسی ایک فردکا قومی شناختی کارڈ نمبر بھیج کر یا پنجاب خدمت مراکزسے رجوع کر کےبھی رجسٹریشن کرواسکتے ہیں۔جو گھرانے پہلے سے پروگرام میں رجسٹر تھے وہ اہل ہونگےمگر انکو دوبارہ رجسٹرہونا ہوگا pic.twitter.com/F2ClTuA8OJ — Senator Dr Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) October 2, 2022

According to official sources, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had approved a hefty amount of Rs 100 billion for the program.

پنجاب احساس راشن رعایت پروگرام کی رجسٹریشن آئیندہ 2 ہفتے تک کھلی رہے گی۔ دوکاندارحضرات اور مستحق خاندان درج ذیل QR کوڈ کے ذریعے بھی اپنی رجسٹریشن کرا سکتے ہیں۔کم آمدن والےخواہشمندخاندان کےسربراہ ٹول فری نمبر 8123 پراپنا کمپیوٹرائزڈ شناختی کارڈ نمبر Sendکرکے رجسٹریشن کراسکتے ہیں pic.twitter.com/otpDajdccR — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) October 2, 2022

Muhammad Basharat Raja said that the Punjab government would also get a bill approved for ‘Kafaalat’ of those living below the poverty line.

On July 27, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to restore Ehsaas programs in the province.

The former premier had directed Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi-led provincial government to restore Ehsaas programs, including health cards and Panahgahs (shelter homes).

