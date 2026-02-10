Pakistan pacer Ehsan Adil to represent THIS team in T20 World Cup 2026

Former Pakistan pacer Ehsan Adil is set to face his former team while wearing the colors of the United States (USA) at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Ehsan Adil, who previously wore the Pakistan jersey, has been cleared to play for the USA after the ICC approved his inclusion in the American squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. He has been drafted into the team as a replacement for Jasdeep Singh.

American all-rounder Jasdeep Singh, regarded as a key player for the USA, has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Following his exclusion, Ehsan Adil has been added to the squad.

Ehsan Adil returns to the world stage exactly 11 years after last representing Pakistan at the ICC 2015 World Cup.

The 32-year-old pacer, who debuted for Pakistan at just 19 against South Africa, played his final match for the Men in Green during the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal against Australia in Adelaide.

Since moving to the United States and making his mark in Major League Cricket, Ehsan Adil has reinvented his career. He brings a massive amount of experience to the USA squad, boasting 245 first-class wickets and a solid record in the T20 format from his years in Pakistan’s domestic circuit.

The move sets up a high-stakes narrative for the USA’s clash against Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.