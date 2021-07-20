Reach out to motorways police at 130 if transporters overcharge you

KARACHI: With the number of people traveling intra-city to celebrate Eid al-Adha soaring, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Motorway police has Tuesday confirmed more personnel have been posted to oversee operations and for commuters’ assistance, ARY News reported.

The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) DIG Ali Sher Jakhrani has said the personnels have been directed to assist the public transport commuters against increased fares. He said people who reached out to Motorway helpline 130 have been assisted by the police.

We halted the buses and made sure the fare collectors returned the overcharged fares back to commuters, he said.

DIG Jakhrani has said the complaints received on 130 will be prioritized and acted upon, especially during the Eid al Adha season.

The DIG also said Public Service Vehicles are being checked and inspected and ones brimming with commuters more than its capacity are being seated on other buses.

Karachi: Livestock trader deprived of Rs6m in Superhighway robbery

On the other hand today from the Karachi Superhighway, A livestock trader was deprived of Rs6 million in cash near the renowned cattle market.

Police said armed men robbed the livestock trader within the remits of Sachal police station and sped away.

They also fired shots on the car of the trader before fleeing the crime scene, the police said. However, no injuries or loss of life were reported.