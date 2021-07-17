Sacrificial animals no exception in street crimes as theft incidents rise

KARACHI: As Eid al-Adha approaches, Muslim families around the country bring home their animals for sacrificial offerings but the cattle are no exception when it comes to street criminals as recent incidents suggest their thefts are on the rise, ARY News reported on Saturday.

At least four goats brought in for Eid sacrifices in the Gulshan e Iqbal’s Block 1 area have been stolen by unknown men while their keeper said they cost them over Rs400,000.

The street crime incident took place at about 3:30 am last night according to the time stamp on the CCTV footage that has been recovered.

The CCTV footage showed at least two suspects untethering the four goats worth over Rs400,000 from the area they were kept in and taking them away in a burglary bid.

