Move Over Cakes, Here Are Some Desserts You Can Gift Your Relatives on Eid Al-Fitr

Eid Al-Fitr is a celebration of gratitude, togetherness, and joy. It marks the end of Ramadan—a month filled with reflection, prayer, and fasting—and ushers in a time of feasting, laughter, and gift-giving. While cakes have long been a popular choice for gifting during Eid, why not explore something more unique this year?.

From traditional mithais like Gulab Jamun and Cham Cham to decadent Turkish delights like Kunafa, local favorites like Lab-e-Sheeren, and refreshing options like Fruit Trifle, here’s a curated list of desserts that will make your relatives feel truly special.

1. Gulab Jamun – The Quintessential Sweet

Gulab Jamun, soft golden balls soaked in fragrant sugar syrup, are a staple at every Pakistani household during Eid. These bite-sized treats are universally loved and evoke nostalgia with every bite. Instead of buying them from the store, try making a batch at home. Pack them in decorative jars or boxes, perhaps adding a drizzle of honey or crushed pistachios for extra flair. A homemade touch makes all the difference when it comes to gifting these melt-in-your-mouth delicacies.

2. Cham Cham – A Forgotten Gem

Cham Cham may not be as commonly seen today as Gulab Jamun, but its creamy texture and vibrant coating make it a delightful surprise for anyone who receives it. This Bengali-origin sweet is made by shaping dough into oval forms, frying them gently, and then soaking them in sugar syrup. Often rolled in coconut flakes or colorful sprinkles, Cham Cham adds a playful yet sophisticated element to your Eid gift basket. Pair it with other mithais for a well-rounded selection.

3. Kunafa – A Slice of Middle Eastern Bliss

Kunafa has taken the dessert world by storm in recent years, and for good reason. Layers of shredded phyllo dough, creamy cheese filling, and a drizzle of rosewater-infused syrup create an irresistible combination of textures and flavors. Whether you choose the classic version or opt for modern twists like Nutella Kunafa or Pistachio Kunafa, this dessert is sure to impress. Package slices neatly in eco-friendly boxes or serve them in individual portions wrapped in parchment paper for a thoughtful presentation.

4. Lab-e-Sheeren – A Taste of Local Heritage

No discussion about Pakistani sweets would be complete without mentioning Lab-e-Sheeren, a rich and indulgent dessert often reserved for special occasions. Made with layers of milk solids (khoya), cardamom, nuts, and sometimes even edible silver leaf, this treat embodies luxury. Its dense texture and aromatic flavors make it a standout option for gifting. Look for artisanal versions available at local sweet shops or attempt making it yourself if you’re feeling adventurous. Present it in ornate boxes tied with ribbon for a regal touch.

5. Fruit Trifle – A Refreshing Delight

While traditional sweets hold immense cultural significance, sometimes a lighter dessert is appreciated after heavy Eid feasts. Enter Fruit Trifle—a layered masterpiece featuring fresh fruits, custard, jelly, and whipped cream. This dessert is not only visually appealing but also offers a burst of freshness that balances out richer dishes. Serve it in clear glass containers so the beautiful layers shine through, and include a note suggesting how best to enjoy it (chilled, of course!). It’s a perfect way to incorporate a modern twist while still respecting tradition.

6. Balushahi – Crispy Yet Soft Perfection

Balushahi is another underrated gem in the realm of mithai. Shaped like small discs, these deep-fried pastries are dipped in sugar syrup and develop a flaky crust with a soft interior. Their simplicity belies their deliciousness, making them a crowd favorite. To elevate your gift, arrange Balushahi alongside other sweets in a tiered box, separating each type with tissue paper or dividers. Add a personal message wishing your loved ones “Eid Al-Fitr Mubarak,” and watch their faces light up.

7. Ras Malai – Creamy Elegance

Ras Malai is a dessert that exudes elegance. Soft paneer dumplings floating in thickened, saffron-infused milk, garnished with almonds and pistachios—it’s pure indulgence in every spoonful. Gifting Ras Malai shows attention to detail and an appreciation for finer things. Opt for reusable glass bowls or ceramic ramekins to present it attractively, ensuring it stays fresh until it reaches its recipient.

8. Baklava – A Nod to Global Flavors

Baklava, with its intricate layers of filo pastry, nuts, and honey syrup, represents a bridge between cultures. Though it originates from the Middle East, its popularity in Pakistan continues to grow. Its sticky-sweet goodness pairs perfectly with a cup of tea, making it an ideal gift for post-Eid gatherings. Choose varieties such as walnut, pistachio, or cashew baklava, and package them in elegant tins or wooden boxes adorned with ribbons.

This Eid Al-Fitr, let your gifts reflect the warmth and sweetness of the occasion. Whether you choose timeless classics like Gulab Jamun and Cham Cham, exotic options like Kunafa and Baklava, or local treasures like Lab-e-Sheeren, each dessert carries a piece of your heart. And don’t underestimate the charm of a refreshing Fruit Trifle—it reminds us that balance is key in life and in desserts.

So, move over cakes, because these desserts are ready to take center stage this Eid season. With their rich flavors, cultural significance, and undeniable charm, they promise to bring smiles to your relatives’ faces and sweetness to their celebrations. After all, isn’t that what Eid is all about?