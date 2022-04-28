Thursday, April 28, 2022
Anjum Wahab

Eid holidays: SBP says banks to remain open on April 30

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced that all banks and their branches shall remain open on Saturday, April 30, while ATMs and mobile and internet banking will be available during Eid holidays, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement from the State Bank of Pakistan came after the federal government announced four-day holiday for the festive occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The SBP further asked the general public to undertake their banking transactions on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

It further directed banks to ensure round the clock availability of Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs) such as ATMs, Mobile Banking and Internet Banking and other services during Eid holidays.


The PML-N-led federal government has announced a four-day-long holiday for Eidul Fitr in the country. According to the notification issued by the interior ministry, Eidul Fitr holidays will be observed from Monday, May 2 to Thursday, May 5.

All the government and private offices will remain close from Monday and will reopen on Friday (May 6) on account of Eidul Fitr.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sent a summary recommending three days of holidays for the occasion, however, the premier approved four days of leave.

PMD predicted that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3 this year, saying the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in the country on the evening of 29 Ramazan (Sunday, May 1).

