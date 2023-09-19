35.9 C
Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (S.A.W): Govt announces remission for prisoners

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday approved a 90-day reduction in the sentences for prisoners on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (S.A.W), ARY News reported.  

The federal government gave a nod for the reduction in the sentences for the prisoners through a circulation summary. The interior ministry has also got approval from the President of Pakistan under Article 45.

The reduction in the sentences is granted to the convicted prisoners confined in the various prisons of the country.

Moreover, remission will also not be applied to prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, rape, kidnapping/abduction, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946.

The interior ministry will send letters to the provinces regarding remission in the sentences of the prisoners.

On September 16, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon was not sighted, therefore, the Islamic month would commence from Monday, September 18, and Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (S.A.W) would fall on September 29 (Friday).

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), also known as Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (S.A.W), on 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

