Eid Travel: 1,440+ Buses Inspected in Karachi Anti-Overcharging Operation

KARACHI: The Karachi administration has launched a crackdown against transporters charging exorbitant fares to passengers traveling to their hometowns for Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

The district administration and the Provincial Transport Authority conducted the operation against various bus operators.

During the latest sweep, 546 buses were inspected, resulting in Rs 718,000 in excess fares being returned to passengers on the spot.

Ameet Narwani, Secretary of the Provincial Transport Authority, presented a formal report on the crackdown to the Commissioner of Karachi.

Over the past four days of the ongoing operation, a total of 1,442 buses have been inspected, with a whopping Rs 1.746 million in overcharged fares recovered and returned to travelers.

Passengers have lauded the efforts of the provincial government and the Karachi administration.

Meanwhile, the crackdown continues at bus depots where inter-city and inter-provincial buses operate, including locations at the Superhighway, Malir, and District Central.

The Secretary of Transport has issued directives to ensure strict adherence to government-notified fares for all journeys to other cities and provinces.