Eid ul Adha festivities, animal sacrifices continue on third day

ISLAMABAD: People on Monday continued sacrificing animals and taking part in festivities on the third day of the Eid ul Adha holiday.

The Muslims celebrating Eid ul Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The faithful are slaughtering their sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e Ibrahimi on the Eid.

Civic authorities of cities and towns have been on alert and have made special arrangements for disposal of offal and remains of slaughtered animals during three days of Eid ul Adha.

There are also complaints from some neighborhoods of Karachi about the sanitary workers ignoring removal of offal resulting in unhygienic conditions for general public.

Eid ul Adha is one of two Eid festivals observed by the Muslim faithful, to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to the God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members, neighbors and the poor.

Local mosques and charitable organizations also remained active, organizing meat distribution drives to ensure that underprivileged families could partake in the festivities.

Meanwhile, people are thronging to parks and other areas of entertainment besides visiting homes of their relatives and friends. Children wearing colorful dresses and enjoying festivities.

Families and youngsters are arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops and open-air places with friends and family members.

The government has announced Eid holidays, from Friday to Monday.