Eid ul Fitr 2025: Check dates of ​Eid in UAE, Kuwait, and other regions here

As the holy month of Ramadan nears its end, Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid ul Fitr. The exact date depends on the moon sighting, expected on either March 30 or March 31, 2025.

Eid ul Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, signaling the start of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting, prayers, and acts of charity, using this time for reflection and seeking forgiveness. The day begins before sunrise with morning prayers and a pre-dawn meal called sehri, while the fast ends at sunset with an evening meal known as iftar, typically consisting of dates, fruits, and other food items.

This year, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated either on Sunday, March 30, or Monday, March 31, depending on the moon sighting in different regions.

On this joyous day, Muslims gather for prayers, visit family and friends, exchange gifts, give to those in need, and enjoy festive meals together.

Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, significant dates shift forward by approximately 11 days each year. The sighting of the crescent moon marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid celebrations.

Eid Dates in Middle East Countries

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait: These countries will observe the moon sighting on the evening of the 29th day of Ramadan 1446 AH, corresponding to March 29, 2025.

UAE: A three-day holiday has been declared from Shawwal 1 to 3. If Ramadan extends to 30 days, an additional day off will be granted.

Saudi Arabia: A four-day break will be observed from March 30 to April 2, with work resuming on April 3. Private sector employees can extend their holiday to six days by combining it with their weekend.

Kuwait: A three-day holiday will be given if Eid falls on March 30, while a nine-day break will be observed if the festival falls on March 31.

United States: In the US and other Western countries like the UK, France, and Germany, the moon sighting is determined by local reports or announcements from Saudi Arabia, leading to the same Eid date. The sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon will be awaited after Maghrib prayers.