SUPARCO predicts likely date for Eid ul Fitr 2026 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has indicated that Eid ul Fitr 2026 in Pakistan is likely to fall on March 21, based on astronomical calculations regarding the Shawwal moon.

According to SUPARCO, the Shawwal moon will be born on March 19 at 6:23am. By sunset on the same day, the moon’s age will be approximately 12 hours and 41 minutes.

The space agency said that along Pakistan’s coastal areas, the time difference between sunset and moonset is expected to be around 28 minutes on March 19. However, despite this window, the chances of sighting the Shawwal crescent that evening are considered low.

Based on these astronomical parameters, SUPARCO expects the first day of Shawwal 1447 AH to likely fall on Saturday, March 21, 2026, meaning Eid ul Fitr would be observed on that date in Pakistan.

The agency also noted that the final confirmation of the moon sighting will be announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which is responsible for officially declaring the start of Islamic months in the country.

Kuwait announces possible Eid ul Fitr 2026 date

Earlier, the Al-Ujairi Scientific Center announced that astronomical calculations indicate it will be impossible to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, 2026, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH.

In a statement, the center explained that precise calculations and global astronomical maps prepared by its specialists show the moon will set before sunset over Kuwait and most other countries on that day, making crescent sighting astronomically impossible.

According to the center, the conjunction — or birth of the new moon — will occur at around 4:23 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, Kuwait time, which falls after sunset on the observation day. This confirms that the crescent cannot be observed on the preceding night.

The center added that, based on these findings, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to complete 30 days. Accordingly, Thursday, March 19, will likely be the last day of Ramadan, and Friday, March 20, 2026, will mark the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The Al-Ujairi Scientific Center emphasized that the official declaration of the beginning of Hijri months is made by the competent authorities in the country, in accordance with the approved Sharia sighting procedures.