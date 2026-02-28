Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Holiday Schedule Announced For Students

LAHORE: The University of Punjab has announced a schedule for Eid-ul- Fitr 2026 and Spring holidays with the break starting from Friday, 20 March 2026.

According to the notification, academic activities across the university’s teaching departments, institutes, centres, constituent colleges and schools will be suspended from Friday, 20 March to Monday, 23 March 2026 to observe the Eid festival.

Teaching units will then remain closed for a spring recess from Tuesday, 24th March, 2026 to Friday, 27th March, 2026, with normal classes resuming on 30 March. Administrative staff are scheduled to return to work on 24 March.

Eid 2026: Pakistan Meteorological Department predict possible date

People are often keen to know whether the sacred month of Ramadan will last 29 or 30 days. In this regard, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a prediction concerning the sighting of the Shawal moon or or Eid Ul Fitr date in the country , ARY News reported.

The Met Department predicted that the Shawal moon is unlikely to be sighted on the 29th of Ramadan.