Eidul Adha 2024: How many holidays will Pakistanis get this year?

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani citizens are expected to enjoy extended holidays during Eidul Adha, which is likely to fall on June 17, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that Eidul Adha is expected to fall on June 17 (Monday), but the announcement of the exact date will made after Zilhajj moon sighting.

According to the MET office, if the month of Zilqad in Pakistan consists of 29 days, then the month of Zilhajj will begin on June 8, and simultaneously, Eid Adha 2024 will be celebrated on June 17.

In the second scenario, if the month of Zilqad prolongs to 30 days, then the month of Zilhajj will begin on June 9 and the Eid will fall on June 18.

The Eidul Adha holidays are expected to last from June 17 to 19, but technically, the holidays will begin from June 15, as most government offices remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The final decision on the holiday schedule will be made after consultations with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and other relevant departments.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.