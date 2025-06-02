Federal govt announces Eidul Adha 2025 holidays

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a four-day public holiday on account of Eidul Adha, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to the notification issued by the federal government, the Eidul Adha holidays will be observed from Friday, June 6, to Monday, June 9.

The decision has been taken following the approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday, and the first day of Eidul Adha will be observed on June 7, Saturday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Islamabad for the sighting of the Zil Hajj 1446 Hijri moon.

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, addressing a press conference after the meeting, confirmed that no credible testimonies of moon sightings were received from major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has also announced a four-day public holiday in observance of Eidul Adha, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to an official notification, public holidays will be observed from June 5 to June 8 (Thursday to Sunday) as Eidul Adha is expected to fall on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj and is celebrated by Muslims around 70 days after Eid Al Fitr which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, it is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) willingness to sacrifice his own son for the sake of Almighty Allah.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor. The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.