Eidul Adha: Bank holidays announced

KARACHI: The banks in Pakistan will remain closed for four consecutive days as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced public holidays on account of Eidul Adha.

In a statement issued here, the SBP said that the central bank will remain closed from 17th to 19th June. The 16th June is falling on Sunday, hence the banks will remain closed for four days.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 17th to 19th June, 2024 (Monday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” the statement added.

Eidul Adha will fall on June 17 (Monday) as a Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee declared on Friday.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer at the main offices of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.