Eidul Adha: Prices of sacrificial animals touching sky-high in Karachi

KARACHI: The prices of sacrificial animals at Asia’s biggest cattle market located at Karachi Superhighway are touching high, causing problems for the buyers and sellers, ARY News reported.

Despite last Sunday before Eidul Adha, people did not show up in the market in large numbers as the increasing inflation, fuel prices, and other elements have resulted in high prices of the sacrificial animals at the Mandi.

The buyers are demanding Rs300,000 to 400,000 for a cow weighing 3 maunds and Rs600,000 to 700,000 are being demanded by the buyers for their animals weighing between 3 to 5 maunds.

The buyers have complained that they are unable to buy sacrificial animals as the buyers are demanding too much money, while the buyers have said they have paid Rs200,000 for a small tent and light at the Mandi and they will include this expense in the value of the sacrificial animals they have brought to sell.

Eid ul Adha festival will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Wednesday.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

