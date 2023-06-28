Eidul Adha: Sindh announces remission in prisoners’ sentence

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday announced a 120-day remission in the punishment of prisoners on Eidul Adha festival.

In this connection, a notification was also issued by Sindh Home Department.

According to the notification, this remission will not apply to prisoners involved in kidnapping for ransom and terrorism, and also to prisoners involved in robbery and anti-state activities.

Sindh Local Government (LG) Department has finalised its Eidul Adha plan for the disposal of offal of sacrificial animals and decided to introduce a GPS tagging system.

The Sindh LG department unveiled its Eidul Azha plan and introduced a GPS tagging system for ensuring the timely and proper timely disposal of offal of the sacrificial animals.

A notification read that the transition officers will link the GPS system to the dumping points, whereas, the lists of the on-duty sanitary staff and supervisors at the collection points were declared mandatory.

Additionally, the chief executive officer will be bound to present the performance report of each chairman of the concerned local council. Holidays of all employees including the chief executive officer of the Sindh Local Government (LG) Department