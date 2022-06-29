Eidul Azha 2022: Ruet body meets today for Zilhaj moon sighting

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet Wednesday evening to sight the moon of Zil Hajj 1443 AH, ARY News reported.

The meeting will be held at the Met department’s office in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the moon-sighting body, will preside over the meeting. The committee comprises officials from the Met department, Suparco, Navy and religious affairs ministry.

The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also meet simultaneously at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Zil Hajj moon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier predicted that there is no chance of the Zilhaj moon sighting on the evening of 29 June, i.e. 29th of Ziquad, 1443 AH.

Thus the first day of new lunar month Zilhaj will likely fall on Friday, July 01, said Met department.

The new moon of Zilhaj, will born on crossing conjunction point at 07-52 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on on 29-06-2022, the weather department said in a statement.

Zilhaj is the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims across the world celebrate Eidul Azha (Feast of Sacrifice) on 10th day of Zilhaj every year.

This year Eid-ul-Azha will most likely to fall on Sunday, June 10 (10th Zilhaj)

