Ban imposed on burning ‘siri paye’

LAHORE: The Lahore authorities have imposed a ban on burning ‘siri paye’ (trotters and skulls of goat and cow) at public places during Eidul Azha days, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Section 144 has been imposed on burning ‘siri paye’ (trotters and skulls of goat and cow) at public places during Eid days.

Commissioner Lahore also ordered to enforce Section 144 on the sale of sacrificial animals on illegal and unauthorised points.

Ali Randhawa also urged citizens to make sure they dispose of animal remains after the Eid sacrifice in plastic bags provided by the authorities. The authorities have also imposed Section 144 on keeping meat and offal in public places.

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that Zil Hajj moon was sighted in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will fall on June 29 (Thursday).

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement in Islamabad before the media after receiving moon sighting testimonies.

Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals Muslims celebrate to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

It is traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.