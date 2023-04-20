Eidul Fitr 2023: Ruet body meets today to sight Shawwal crescent

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Thursday) for the sighting of the Eidul Fitr moon 2023, a statement from the religious affairs ministry said.

According to a statement, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to sight the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH.

Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would hold their meetings at their respective headquarters, while the final announcement regarding the moon sighting would be made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Religious Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said.

The ministry’s spokesperson also stated that the Committee, along with the Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, would use all available resources and technology to sight the crescent including telescopes, binoculars, and other advanced equipment to ensure an accurate sighting.

‘No chance of Eidul Fitr moon sighting’

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said that chances of Eidul Fitr 2023 falling on April 21, Friday were very low as the new crescent will be born at 9:13 am on April 20 and its age will be less than 10 hours that day.

Mufti Khalid Ijaz said that Eidul Fitr 2023 will most likely be celebrated on April 22 after completing 30 fasting days of the holy month of Ramazan.

It is unlikely that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on April 21 evening, he had said.

Eidul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. The festival is typically celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and feasting.

