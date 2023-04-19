Eidul Fitr 2023: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to meet tomorrow (Thursday evening) for the sighting of the Eidul Fitr crescent moon 2023, a statement from the religious affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to sight the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH.

Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would hold their meetings at their respective headquarters, while the final announcement regarding the moon sighting would be made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Religious Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said.

The spokesperson said no credible national institution had so far given any statement regarding the Shawwal moon so the decision about the Eidul Fitr would be taken by the body concerned keeping in view scientific evidence and solid testimonies on the adequate time.

The sighting of Shawwal crescent holds great significance for the Muslim community, as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan and the beginning of the Eidul Fitr festivities.

The Religious Affairs Ministry has urged the citizens to cooperate with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in their respective areas, and to report any sightings of the crescent to the relevant authorities.

The ministry’s spokesperson also stated that the Committee, along with the Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, would use all available resources and technology to sight the crescent including telescopes, binoculars, and other advanced equipment to ensure an accurate sighting.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan which began on March 23.

Eid ul Fitr likely to fall on April 22’

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said that chances of Eidul Fitr 2023 falling on April 21, Friday were very low as the new crescent will be born at 9:13 am on April 20 and its age will be less than 10 hours that day.

Mufti Khalid Ijaz said that Eid ul Fitr 2023 will most likely be celebrated on April 22 after completing 30 fasting days of the holy month of Ramazan.

It is unlikely that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on April 21 evening, he said.

Eidul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. The festival is typically celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and feasting.

