Eidul Fitr 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on Tuesday (today) for a sighting of the Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon.

The PMD predicted that the Shawwal moon is likely to be seen in Pakistan on April 9 across the country.

According to PMD, the birth of the Shawwal moon is expected to emerge on the night of April 8 at 11:21 pm local time.

Read more: Eidul Fitr 2024: Prayer timings in major cities across Pakistan

The chairman of the Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission will also participate in the meeting.

Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar will also contribute to the deliberations.

Emphasizing the importance of public involvement, Maulana Azad has encouraged citizens to actively engage in moon sighting efforts for Shawwal-ul-Mukarram.

Read more: PMD reveals date for Eidul Fitr in Pakistan

Eidul Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting in the Islamic calendar. It’s a time for joyous gatherings and breaking the fast with family and friends.

Earlier, Shawwal Crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday, April 8, according to the moon sighting committee in Saudi Arabia.