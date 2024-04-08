Eidul Fitr 2024: Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

The Shawwal Crescent Moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday, April 8, according to the moon sighting committee in Saudi Arabia.

As a result, the holy month of Ramadan will continue until April 9, lasting 30 days and Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on April 10.

Eidul Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting in the Islamic calendar. It’s a time for joyous gatherings and breaking the fast with family and friends.

In the UAE, the Emirates Astronomical Society also forecasts that Eid would begin on April 10.

Meanwhile in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on Tuesday for sighting of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram crescent.

The chairman of the Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission will also participate in the meeting.

Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar will also contribute to the deliberations.