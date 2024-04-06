Eidul Fitr 2024: Tailor ‘beaten’ over refusal to stitch clothes in Mailsi

MAILSI: In a bizarre incident, enraged customers ‘beaten’ tailor for refusing to stitch clothes in Mailsi, Punjab, ahead of Eidul Fitr 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per the details, a tailor named Muhammad Asif and his assistant were ‘beaten’ by the customers as he refused to take their orders for stitching clothes.

Over denial to accept clothes stitching, me and my assistant were beaten by the people, the tailor said to the police in his statement and added that dire threats were also issued to him.

The tailor and his student were moved to the hospital due to injuries after being hit with an iron rod. The police said they were conducting raids for the arrest of the attackers.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated at the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, and Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced a five-day holiday for the occasion of Eidul Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a statement released by the Cabinet Division, the holidays have been scheduled from Wednesday, April 10, to Saturday, April 13, providing a four-day long break for citizens to celebrate the holy festival.