Eidul Fitr 2025: Aerial firing leaves multiple injured in Karachi

KARACHI: As Karachi welcomed the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr 2025, aerial firing incidents across the city cast a shadow over the celebrations, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Multiple areas reported injuries due to stray bullets, highlighting the dangers of this reckless practice and causing injuries to citizens ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025.

In Kasba Colony and Hyderi, two individuals, including a child, sustained injuries from stray bullets.

Similar incidents were reported in Frontier Colony and Mianwali Colony, where two individuals were injured.

Rescue officials confirmed these cases, emphasizing the need for public awareness.

Karachi’s Orangi Town Sector 11 and Nazimabad No. 1 witnessed injuries to two individuals, including a woman.

In Landhi’s Moinabad and Ranchore Line near Ram Swami, two more individuals were hurt due to aerial firing on the eve of Eidul Fitr 2025.

Lyari also reported injuries to a child and another individual, while in Baldia’s Qaimkhani Colony, a woman was injured by stray bullets.

Police in Keamari took swift action, arresting three individuals involved in aerial firing and recovering weapons used in the incidents. SSP Keamari assured strict measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

While Eid is a time for joy and unity, these incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of celebrating responsibly. Authorities urge citizens to refrain from aerial firing to ensure the safety and well-being of all.

Police across Pakistan have been actively raising awareness about the dangers of aerial firing during Eidul Fitr 2025.

Campaigns involving religious scholars and community leaders aim to discourage this practice and promote peaceful celebrations.

Earlier this evening, the Shawwal moon was sighted in Pakistan, marking the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr 2025.

Citizens in Islamabad, various provincial capitals, and other cities observed the moon with the naked eye, signaling the end of Ramadan.