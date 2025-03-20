Govt employees to receive ‘Eid Bonus’ ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025

West Bengal has taken the initiative to offer Eid Bonus to government employees ahead of the upcoming Eidul Fitr 2025.

As the last 10 days of Ramadan 2025 approaches, governments and employees around the world are preparing for the Eidul Fitr 2025 celebrations.

In a notable development, India’s West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, has declared a special Eid bonus for government employees in the state.

According to Indian media outlets, employees, earning a monthly salary of less than INR44,000, will be eligible for this Eid bonus of INR6,800.

This announcement applies to those not included in the performance-linked bonus system.

Additionally, retired government employees will receive a festival allowance and INR3,500 extra amount.

The development comes as a pleasant surprise for government workers ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025, providing financial support for Eid preparations during this festive season.

Orders regarding the bonus disbursement have already been issued by the finance department.

Eligible Muslim employees will receive the bonus before Eid, while non-Muslim employees are slated to receive it between September 15 and 19, 2025.

Earlier, the Pakistan government officially announced public holidays for Eidul Fitr 2025, providing citizens with a well-deserved break to celebrate one of the most significant festivals in Islam.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the holidays will span from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Eid-ul-Fitr is anticipated to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, marking the end of Ramadan after 29 days of fasting.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council has predicted that the Shawwal crescent will likely be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, subject to favourable weather conditions.

This announcement not only sets the stage for national festivities but also provides a moment of spiritual and communal reflection after the month of Ramadan.

Additionally, it assures families and communities adequate time to prepare for the blissful occasion.