Eidul Fitr 2025: Govt employees to enjoy eight holidays

Government employees in Sindh are set to enjoy extended Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays as the provincial government has announced April as a public holiday, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the Sindh government has declared Eidul Fitr holidays from March 31 to April 2, in alignment with the federal government’s decision. Additionally, April 4 will be observed as a public holiday to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

With weekends falling on March 29-30 and April 5-6, government offices will remain closed for a total of eight days.

Read more: Sindh announces Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the council, stated that the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on Sunday, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, making it visible to the naked eye.

Mufti explained that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. The time difference between sunset and moonset, essential for visibility, will also exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.

