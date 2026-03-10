Eidul Fitr 2026: Govt employees to get salary, pension in advance

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has announced that salaries and pensions for government employees and pensioners will be paid in advance ahead of Eidul Fitr 2026.

The Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an official notification confirming the move. According to the notification, full salaries and pensions for March will be disbursed before Eidul Fitr.

Employees will receive their salaries on 16 March instead of the usual 1 April, ensuring timely payments ahead of the festive celebrations.

Earlier, Punjab government also decided to disburse advance salaries and pension before Eidul Fitr.

The Punjab’s Finance Department has issued a notification in this regard. As per the notification, all Muslim government employees will receive their salaries on March 16, 2026.

Additionally, pensions will also be disbursed on the same date, ensuring timely financial support for retired officials.

The decision to release payments before Eid is expected to provide much-needed financial relief to civil servants during Eidul Fitr 2026.

The notification reads “Governor of the Punjab is pleased to approve disbursement of pay & allowances and pension for the month of March. 2026, in advance on 16th March 2026 on account of Eidul Fitr to Government employees and pensioners, belonging to the Muslim Community, in terms of Rules 5 1 (1)1 and 5 2 (3) respectively of the Punjab Financial Rules Volume-I.