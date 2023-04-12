Eidul Fitr: All govt employees to get salary in advance

ISLAMABAD: Following the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the finance ministry has decided to release the salaries of government employees before Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to details, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday called on PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the matter pertaining to the disbursement of salaries and pensions to govt employees before Eidul Fitr.

During the meeting, the prime minister ordered the finance minister to release salaries and pensions of federal government employees ahead of the much-awaited event of Eidul Fitr.

Minutes after the meeting, Finance Minister Dar took to Twitter to announce that he has directed the finance secretary to make measures on an immediate basis.

وزیراعظم سے مشاورت۔ • سرکاری ملازمین کو عیدالفطر سے پہلے اس ماہ کی تنخواہ دینے کا فیصلہ۔ • ماہانہ پنشن کی ادائیگی بھی عیدالفطر سے پہلے کرنے کا فیصلہ۔ • سیکرٹری خزانہ کو فوری انتظامات کرنے کی ہدایت۔ — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 12, 2023

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also confirmed the news.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے ملازمین اور پینشنرز کی سہولت کے لئے سرکاری ملازمین کو عیدالفطر سے قبل تنخواہ اور ماہانہ پینشن ادا کرنے کی ہدایت کردی۔وزیراعظم نے وزیر خزانہ اسحاق ڈار کو بدھ کو باضابطہ ہدایت کی ہے۔ وزیر خزانہ نے وزیراعظم کی ہدایات پر فوری عمل درآمد کی ہدایت کی ہے — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) April 12, 2023

‘Eid ul Fitr likely to fall on April 22’

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said that chances of Eidul Fitr 2023 falling on April 21, Friday were very low as the new crescent will be born at 9:13 am on April 20 and its age will be less than 10 hours that day.

Read More: EIDUL FITR: MARKETS ALLOWED TO REMAIN OPEN TILL 1AM

Mufti Khalid Ijaz said that Eid ul Fitr 2023 will most likely be celebrated on April 22 after completing 30 fasting days of the holy month of Ramazan.

It is unlikely that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on April 21 evening, he said.

Eidul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. The festival is typically celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and feasting.

Comments