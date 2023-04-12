Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Web Desk

Eidul Fitr: All govt employees to get salary in advance

ISLAMABAD: Following the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the finance ministry has decided to release the salaries of government employees before Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to details, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday called on PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the matter pertaining to the disbursement of salaries and pensions to govt employees before Eidul Fitr.

During the meeting, the prime minister ordered the finance minister to release salaries and pensions of federal government employees ahead of the much-awaited event of Eidul Fitr.

Minutes after the meeting, Finance Minister Dar took to Twitter to announce that he has directed the finance secretary to make measures on an immediate basis.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also confirmed the news.

‘Eid ul Fitr likely to fall on April 22’

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said that chances of Eidul Fitr 2023 falling on April 21, Friday were very low as the new crescent will be born at 9:13 am on April 20 and its age will be less than 10 hours that day.

Mufti Khalid Ijaz said that Eid ul Fitr 2023 will most likely be celebrated on April 22 after completing 30 fasting days of the holy month of Ramazan.

It is unlikely that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on April 21 evening, he said.

Eidul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. The festival is typically celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and feasting.

