Eidul Fitr: Extended holiday announced for educational institutions

LAHORE: Extended holiday has been announced for private schools across Punjab on the occasion of Eidul Fitr which is likely to fall on May 3, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab private schools will be closed for six days on Eidul Fitr festival and the academic activities will be resumed on May 6, Friday.

A notification was issued for Punjab’s private schools regarding the Eidul Fitr holiday from April 30 to May 5.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government announced a four-day-long holiday for Eidul Fitr in the country.

According to the notification issued by the interior ministry, Eidul Fitr holidays will be observed from Monday, May 2 to Thursday, May 5.

All the government and private offices will remain close from Monday and will reopen on Friday (May 6) on account of Eidul Fitr.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been sent a summary recommending three days of holidays for the occasion, however, the premier approved four days of leave.

Shawwal’s crescent prediction

PMD predicted that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3 this year, saying the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in the country on the evening of 29 Ramazan (Sunday, May 1).

They added that the new moon will be born at 1:28 am between the night of April 30 and May 1.

The experts further said that the dimensional difference between the moon from the sun needs to be at 10 degrees, but it will be at eight degrees in Pakistan, which will make it near impossible to be seen even with a telescope.

If there are clear skies on Monday evening, the moon will be sighted clearly and for long in all areas of the country.

Comments