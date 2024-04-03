Eidul Fitr: Good News for Utility Stores employees

KARACHI: The federal government has decided to give bonuses to employees of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) ahead of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, the federal government decided to give bonuses to permanent, contract and daily wages employees of USC on the additional duty hours to disburse the Ramadan relief package.

The permanent and contract employees will get a bonus equal to their basic salary, while daily wagers would get Rs25,000 as a bonus.

The bonus will be disbursed to the employees before Eidul Fitr. The employees will need to ensure 80% attendance during Ramadan to be eligible for the bonus.

Earlier, the USC extended the operating hours of utility stores across the country in a move to facilitate more citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sources within the corporation revealed that this decision follows instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as part of the Ramadan relief package.

The utility stores will remain open until 10 pm after Iftar under the new directives, allowing consumers more time to purchase essential goods and groceries.

Additionally, utility stores decided to provide a daily Iftar allowance of Rs 500 till the month ends.