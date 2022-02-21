Eight candidates file nominations for Vawda’s Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a list of candidates who filed nomination papers for by-election on a Senate seat that fell vacant after lifetime disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

According to the election monitoring body, as many as eight candidates filed the papers.

Also Read: Faisal Vawda moves SC against lifetime disqualification

PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro, Gul Mohammad Jakhrani, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ajiz Damrah, Ali Palh, Shozeb Kapadia, Arsalan Agha, Aman Kazi and Tahir Shah are among them.

Polling for the vacant senate seat will be held on March 09 in the Sindh Assembly building, according to the ECP.

Also Read: Faisal Vawda’s appeal against lifetime disqualification dismissed

On Feb 9, the commission disqualified Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Faisal Sultan Raja, disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and a National Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a senator.

Comments