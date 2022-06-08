18 die as van plunges into ravine in Qilla Saifullah

QUETTA: At least 18 passengers were killed and seven others injured when a van plunged into a gorge in Qilla Saifullah district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the district’s deputy commissioner, the ill-fated passenger van was travelling to Zhob from Loralai when it overturned near Akhtarzai due to speeding, leaving 18 passengers dead and injuring seven others.

On getting information, rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. There was no immediate word on their identities.

Read more: School van falls into Rawalakot ravine, killing 3 kids

According to rescue sources, women and children were among those killed in the accident. Of the deceased passengers, nine were of the same family.

The rescue operation was underway to retrieve the bodies from the gorge, said district’s deputy commissioner, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا قلعہ سیف اللہ میں ٹریفک حادثے میں قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع پر اظہار افسوس صدر مملکت کی مرحومین کیلئے دعائےمغفرت، بلندی درجات کی دعا صدرمملکت کا جاں بحق ہونے والوں کے اہل خانہ سے اظہار ہمدردی pic.twitter.com/LAK1uKWkoC — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 8, 2022

Immediately after the accident was reported, condolences started pouring in. President Arif Alvi and FM Bilawal expressed grief over the incident.

On March 28, at least seven people died while eight others injured when a van they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Upper Dir district.

Also Read: Rawalpindi: 4 charred to death as car falls into gorge, catches fire

According to police, the accident took place in the district’s Patrak area.

Comments