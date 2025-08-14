Eight drown at three Karachi locations, five still missing

KARACHI: At least eight people drowned while swimming at three different locations in Karachi, rescue sources said on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Three of the eight persons who were drowned were rescued, while search operations are ongoing for the remaining five, the rescue sources added.

Five people drowned at Manora Point where the rescue teams managed to save three, but two are still missing. In separate incidents, two young men drowned in Hub Dam, while a child drowned in the Hub River.

Rescue personnel are actively engaged in locating the missing individuals.