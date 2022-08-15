Eight drowned after boat capsizes in Indus River

KANDHKOT: Eight people including two children and a woman were drowned after a boat capsized in the raging Indus River, ARY News reported on Monday.

The local residents were busy recovering the drowned people and managed to recover three bodies including two children and a woman. Locals said that the boat capsized due to the raging Indus River when the residents of the Kacha area were moving to the nearby area.

Locals said that not a single team of district administration reached the incident spot for carrying out the relief activities.

It was reported earlier that the Indus River water level at Guddu Barrage surged to low flood again after a water flow of 57,000 cusecs reached to the barrage in upper Sindh.

The Indus River has been in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage and low flood at Guddu and Kotri barrages.

As per the figures shared by authorities, the inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam has been measured 2,44,800 cusecs, while the outflow has been 2,15,500 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kalabagh has been measured 1,96,722 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 1,90,222 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Chashma has been gauged 2,63,456 cusecs, while the outflow has been measured 2,45,057 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Taunsa Barrage has been measured 3,99,740 cusecs, while the discharge of water has been recorded 3,94,440 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage has been measured 2,64,167 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,61,159 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 1,92,430 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 1,61,710 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage has been measured 2,23,177 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,10,102 cusecs.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall in August this year in most parts of the country.

In its monthly weather outlook, the PMD forecast above normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan during August.

