Eight killed in Sadiqabad car-truck collision

SADIQABAD: At least, eight people killed and two others sustained injuries in collision between car and truck collision on Motorway M-5 in Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Guddu Interchange where a car hit a truck, killing eight people including a bride, women and children while two others were injured.

Soon after the incident, the injured and dead bodies were shifted to Sheikh Zaid Hospital. The reason of the accident was the high speed of the car.

Earlier, at least four people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Toba Tek Singh.

According to details, the accident occurred at Kamalia Road in Toba Tek Singh where a van hit a tractor-trolley, killing four persons including two women on the spot and injuring 10 others.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while the dead bodies were taken to Rural Health Centre Rajana.

In a similar incident, at least seven people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in a van-truck collision near Jharak in Thatta district.

According to rescue sources, the passenger van was heading towards Thatta from Hyderabad when it collided with a truck near Jharak.

Two women, four men and a girl were among those who died in the accident.