Eight men break into house, assault women in Lahore

LAHORE: Despite passing five days to the incident – in which some unidentified men breaking in the house and tortured women in Lahore’s DHA area – the police failed to identify the accused, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The victim in a statement claimed that although the police registered the case five days after the incident, none of the eight accused – along with two unidentified – have been arrested.

The woman further revealed that Faisal, Hasnain, Rabab Ghafoor, Zain, Haroon, Mana and two unknown accused are among the abusers, who breaks into the house and also tortured the young girls present in the house.

The footage recorded by the mobile phone, can be seen some men torturing the women.

Meanwhile, SP Cantt asserted that a case has been registered while the police teams are conducting raids to arrest the culprits.